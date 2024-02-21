Do you know what a “Chizza” is? Well, be afraid.

I'm a sucker for pizza. For me even bad pizza is better than no pizza at all. My problem is I'm supposed to be avoiding all the carbs for me except on a rare occasion, no pizza for Uncle Dave. But something strange is making its way to the United States. It will actually debut in New York City.

Brace yourself. Kentucky Fried Chicken brings you something new and strange. Do you remember the Double Down sandwich? This is similar in concept. According to a press release from KFC, for the Chizza they will be dumping the bread and using a chicken breast. Add a little cheese, some marinara and pepperoni and there you have it.

according to eatthis.com,

This concoction was tested in the Philippines in 2015 but to my knowledge never made it to the states. The word is it will be on menus at KFC starting February 26th. New York City has had a chance to test it in advance at a pop-up restaurant. (No word as to whether it's been burned to the ground in protest.)

So, this is just the beginning of some new items showing up at KFC around the country. blackberry lemonade is coming back, they've also expanded their line of Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps. and last month they started serving the “brand new smashed potato bowls.”

The Chizza is not what I think of when I think of fresh pizza straight out of the oven piping hot with pepperoni. I want a crust I can fold with cheese and marinara and pepperoni and maybe some sausage and Peppers and ohh, I'd better stop now.

