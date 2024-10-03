Wendy’s is celebrating a special anniversary on October 8th.

In my unending search for something interesting and odd in the world of fast food. I got a little bit of advanced warning on this one. Wendy's is always looking for something to hang a promotion on, and this time around it's the 25-year anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants. I have never watched an entire episode of SpongeBob SquarePants but you must admit 25 years is a bit of a milestone.

On my way home from work the other day, I stopped at Wendy's to grab a burger and I asked the fine young lady who took my money in the window if there was anything new and exciting coming, and she kind of winked and smiled and said, "we aren't talking about it yet. But we're doing something with SpongeBob SquarePants". After hearing this, I decided to do a little research and lo and behold, something special is coming to Wendy's. (again)

So now it's official. October 8th, That's a Tuesday. Wendy's will be rolling out two items with a Sponge Bob square pants theme.

The first item is the crabby Patty meal. When I first saw this, I had the image of a tasty "crab-cake" burger, crispy outside, crabby inside... No, you get a burger, you get fries, you get a milkshake.

Variety And Nickelodeon 10 Animators To Watch Event Michael Buckner loading...

According to msn.com,

‘The Krabby Patty Meal will include the famous burger, a milkshake and french fries. The burger is described as “a premium cheeseburger with Wendy’s fresh, never frozen beef, topped with fresh produce and a secret Krabby Patty sauce, capturing the magic of the iconic fictional sandwich for SpongeBob fans.

It seems to me that this would be fun, especially if you have kids that still watch SpongeBob SquarePants. Maybe they live in the basement, are still looking for work now that they've graduated.

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom Halloween Party Getty Images for Nickelodeon loading...

The second item is what actually got my attention. It's the "pineapple under the sea, Frosty." I like the flavor of pineapple. Do I think that it will work good in a frosty? Absolutely. I'm going to try it? you know I will.

The rollout is Tuesday, October 8th.

Just tell the girl at the window. It's for the kids.

Wendys x SpongeBob Limited Edition Frosty Info | Hypebeast

Wendy's to launch 'Krabby Patty Meal' in honor of SpongeBob SquarePants 25th anniversary (msn.com)

Wendy’s Is Dropping a SpongeBob-inspired Burger (msn.com)

Spongebob | Hypebeast



Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons? Grab the Gushers, we're about to look at those cartoons you binge-watched after school. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman



