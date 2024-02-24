What is for lunch on Friday? Fish. 

I would not consider myself an overly religious person, but back when I was a kid, I remember I had buddies at school that would eat fish on Friday, it was a big thing.

At the time, I had no clue what was going on. I had no religious upbringing at all when I was a child, now, I know that it all has to do with lent.

Lent is an observance in the Catholic Church that goes from February 14th to March 30th. There are lots of things that are part of the observances of Lent. The thrust of this article is not eating meat on Fridays.

When I was in grade school on Fridays during Lent, we would have fish sticks. It was the same in junior high. In high school, we had a choice.

Right now, there is a fish sandwich war raging through fast food restaurants. Every fast-food chain seems to have to have a fish sandwich so that they can score on Fridays during lent.

So, the question is, who has the best fish sandwich? We are going to see what the Internet has to say about it.

To start things off, thetakeout.com lists 2 Sandwiches That We Can't Get in Wenatchee. Culvers north Atlantic cod fillet sandwich and Captain D's Giant Fish Sandwich. (yes, it’s big)

The first fish sandwich that you might have a shot at getting in Eastern Washington comes from Popeyes.

(you will need to go to the Tri Cities to get it) Cajun Flounder Sandwich. Now I have to say I like spicy food, so this would be a winner for me.

Next on the list would be the Arby's King Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich.

This looks pretty good, but I'd want them to go light on the tartar sauce. I like the idea that the fish is bigger than the bun, that appeals to me.

It pleases me to say that Dairy Queen has one to offer.

The wild Alaskan fish sandwich. I'm just going by how it looks in the photo here, but it seems that there's less tartar sauce, but notice that the fish is probably square. That doesn't really mean fish filet to me. The upside of getting this sandwich is, of course, you can get ice cream for dessert.

Further down the list, you find the McDonald's filet of fish.

In my opinion, not a great choice. You're basically getting fish sticks on a bun.

Finally, on this list of five, we go back to Arby's. For the crispy fish sandwich. You still get a nice piece of fish. You don't get the kings Hawaiians bread, but you do get that big glob of tartar sauce, if that's your thing.

Just a friendly reminder, you don't have to eat a fish sandwich only on Friday, in fact. I'm going to see what I can find for lunch. I may have to go to Arby's.

