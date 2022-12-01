Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway

Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident.

"A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."

The incident took place in the 10500 block of Beecher Hill Road around 5:30.

Multiple agencies responded to the accident, which did not block traffic on the roadway.