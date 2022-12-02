Confluence Health Overwhelmed with Flu Patients, Resulting in Longer Wait Times

Confluence Health’s emergency rooms have been overwhelmed with patients suffering from the flu or other respiratory-related issues this winter.

Corporate Communications Program Manager for Confluence Health, Adam MacDonald, said they have been experiencing high volumes of patients.

“It's essential that our community members understand that we will not turn away anyone who's seeking care but our capacity issues are a real challenge right now and longer wait times are inevitable,” MacDonald said.

Hospitals nationwide have been facing a similar issue of overcrowding, with patients experiencing influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other respiratory infections surging in recent weeks.

MacDonald said the majority of these cases are mild and can be treated at home with over-the-counter medicine.