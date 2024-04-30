Apple blossom food in the park. Something cheesy is going on.

So, you may or may not know that during Apple Blossom here in Wenatchee I like to do food in the park every day and try something different each day. So, on Monday. (4/29) I was there and ready.

Monday (4/29) I checked out Mac Daddy's. Their whole thing is Mac and cheese on the grill. They have 3 grills going with three different kinds of Mac and cheese available. You have your bacon mac and cheese comprised of their standard Mac and cheese recipe with crumbled bacon mixed in. Your Cougar Gold Mac and Cheese featuring the flavor of Cougar Gold Cheese from the WSU Creamery in Pullman, and what I decided to try out, the pulled pork Mac and cheese.

So let me tell you about the experience.

The Memorial Park food fair is supposed to be open at 11:00 am in the morning and run until 8:00 pm in the evening. When I got there at about 10:55 am, most of the vendors were open and ready to go. Not so much with Mac Daddy's. The guys were there, working the grills, getting everything ready to go. But they did not have their cash register ready to go so they couldn't do any business. They were waiting for somebody to get back with change.

By about 11:25 everything was ready to go, and I made my purchase. Brisket mac and cheese for $15 plus tax hot off the grill and into a heavy-duty paper container. I asked if they had some way to make it to go like putting foil over the top, but they did not have anything like that, so we took another container and put it over the top. I then thanked them very much and came back to work with my purchase.

If you were planning on eating this at the park, they did have lemonade for sale as well. I will tell you it was a generous serving you don't have to worry about it blowing off the table.

Let's talk about the flavor.

There was plenty of cheese, though I couldn't really tell you what kind of cheese they

were using. It was tasty and very mild. If I were doing this for myself, I would probably use something sharper and I would probably add a little pepper to it. It did have a little flavor from the pulled pork, and maybe they put in a little BBQ sauce. (Just a little bit.)

Honestly, I can't tell you if putting it on the grill gave it any extra flavor. I'd like to think it did.

So, the big question, would I do it again? And the answer is, I just might, because I'd like to try the Cougar Gold and see what that tastes like.

It's Apple Blossom time, and it's food in the park in Wenatchee. (thequake1021.com)

