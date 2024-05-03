Another day, another lunch, at Memorial Park.

So, I had a chance to get out of the office and go get lunch at memorial park during apple blossom again today. (Thursday (5/2) And I'm a little sad because his will be the last lunch I get to report on for Apple Blossom because I won't be able to have lunch on Friday or Saturday and by Sunday it'll just be too late. I will get to meet my daughter and granddaughter for lunch on Sunday and then we're going to hit the arts and crafts fair.

But let's talk about this Thursday (5/2).

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

One of the booths I like to visit at least once during the season. Is Inna’s cuisine European restaurant. At the downtown location at 26 N Wenatchee Ave. They have a large selection of European and East European dishes to select from. But for the park, they've pared down their selections quite a bit to make it easier to serve and to keep the quality up.

If you look at the menu, they have baked pastry piroshki gyros in lamb, beef or chicken, arrabiata salmon, arrabiata chicken, beef stroganoff, cabbage rolls, and baklava. Last year I had the arrabiata salmon Dinner, which is a great value.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

This time around it was the beef stroganoff, and this was the real deal. Beef stroganoff with mushrooms and the sauce, tender sliced beef (If I was making it, it would be ground beef.) and the serving size was generous. (Very generous.) My lunch today pretty much was lunch and dinner.

Inna’s is very much a family business. According to innas-cuisine.com,

“We won a US government lottery to receive US residency, or a "green" card. We came to Wenatchee because we had a friend who lived here. We fell in love with the people and the area and made it our home.”

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

“I built and equipped my restaurant from the ground up on paper as a university assignment. In 2005 my dream came true. We opened Inna's Cuisine European Restaurant in the heart of downtown Wenatchee.”

This pretty much wraps up my reports on food for the Apple Blossom Festival at Memorial Park. It's been fun. It's been a little fattening at times. And I wouldn't trade it for anything else in the world. I hope you enjoy the food and the parade and all the fun.

I will be there on Sunday meeting up with my daughter and granddaughter (Beth and Kaitie) to ransack the arts and crafts fair and have lunch.

Maybe I'll see you on Sunday.

