Vehicle Fire Snarls Traffic On Eastmont Extension

Traffic on the Eastmont Extension in East Wenatchee was snarled by a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews were dispatched to the blaze at just before 3 p.m.

"Some people were driving in a Subaru Outback when they noticed it had caught on fire. They were able to safely stop and evacuate the vehicle, which became significantly involved. When crews arrived the engine compartment was well involved."

Brett says there were at least two occupants in the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Crews had the flames knocked down within a few minutes and were able to prevent them from spreading into nearby brush.

The fire impacted traffic on both lanes of the Extension for the better part of an hour while firefighters worked the scene and crews removed the charred vehicle.

Brett says the cause of the fire is still undetermined and under investigation.