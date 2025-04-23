The Cascade Medical Center Emergency Services six-year levy appears to be passing.

The request was a renewal of the six-year levy voters approved in 2019. As of Tuesday night, the measure has received over 77 percent approval and will cost property owners approximately $250 per year for a home valued at $500,000.

Brian Pulse, Director of Emergency Medical Services says the Public Hospital District 1 served by Cascade EMS covers about 1,200 square miles with 24/7/365 coverage for residents between Stevens to Blewett Pass and the communities of Leavenworth, Lake Wenatchee, Plain, Dryden and Peshastin.

Levy funds are directed solely to Cascade Medical Center's Emergency and Ambulance operations, including ER physicians and nurses, equipment and emergency training.

The levy funds fill the gap of about 20% of the cost to provide round the clock emergency room and ambulance services that insurance or patient fees and other hospital revenue can't cover.