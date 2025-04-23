DOT Worker Injured When Semi Slams Into Work Zone Truck

A worker with the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) was injured when a semi-truck slammed into a DOT vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened just after 10 a.m. on Interstate-90 about 11 miles west of Cle Elum when the semi, driven by 60-year-old Eliazar Moreno of Moses Lake, struck the rear of the DOT attenuator truck that was parked on the freeway as part of a lane closure.

The DOT worker, 59-year-old Daryl D. Lee of Kittitas, was inside the attenuator truck when the crash occurred and suffered injuries which required transport to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg.

An attenuator truck, also known as a crash truck, is one used as a safety device in highway work zones to protect workers and the public from the impact of errant vehicles by absorbing the energy and minimizing the force of collision impacts.

Troopers say Moreno caused the accident by failing to slow down and change lanes prior to encountering the work zone. He was issued a citation for reckless driving.

The incident snarled traffic in the eastbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.