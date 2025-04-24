Two separate drug investigations in the Moses Lake area lead to the indictments of 10 people with nine in federal custody Tuesday.

Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD), along with the DEA, FBI, ATF and other federal enforcement agencies executed a number of search warrants at several locations.

Moses Lake Police Capt. Jeff Sursely says the investigation started in Oct. 2024 after an overdose death.

For Moses Lake Police, the search warrant led to the seizure of 300 fentanyl pills, a pound of fentanyl powder, three firearms, one and a half pounds of heroin. They arrested 66-year-old Terry Moore and 46-year-old Brooke Harden of Moses Lake, and 29-year-old Tristan Duplichan and 34-year-old Jose Sanchez-Cabanillas of Warden.

In conjunction with the MLPD, The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced federal authorities seized six firearms and arrested five others including; Jose Martinez-Parra, 18-year-old Alexander Martinez-Mendoza, 29-year-old Luis Navarro-Ceballos, 33-year-old Maria Zamora-Cuevas, and 41-year-old Rosa Zamora. They are charged with varying degrees of conspiracy to distribute illegal substances.

The search warrants also recovered approximately $30,000 in cash.

Authorities are still searching for one other suspect who will be named when police apprehend them.