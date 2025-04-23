Draft Mania Begins

The 2025 NFL Draft starts Thursday, and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to pick #18 in the first round of the draft this year.

If you’ve followed the Seahawks, even only remotely, over the past decade, you’ll know the offensive line has always been a touchy subject for Seahawks fans – and for good reason. Over the past five seasons alone, the Seahawks have given up the eighth most sacks in the league with 232.

A new study based of Reddit data revealed NFL fans’ favorite pick for the draft. In case you’re wondering, yes, the fans of the Emerald City want an offensive lineman.

Seahawks Fans’ Draft Crush

The study shows Alabama guard Tyler Booker is the most mentioned name on the Seahawks subreddit, naming him in 21 posts in the last year. This makes him the most talked about pick in the Seahawks subreddit. Only Chicago Bears fans mentioned Booker more times in the last year.

Surprisingly, Booker is only one of two offensive linemen in the top 10 most mentioned players Seahawks fans want to draft. Fans mentioned Missouri tackle Armand Membou five times in the last year.

Many Seahawks fans hope the team goes with a wide receiver. Fans mentioned Luther Burden III 12 times over the past year.

Luther Burden III during a Bowl Game last season.

Secondary Strength Tops Wish List as Seahawks Fans Eye Safeties and Corners, Mock Drafts Disagree

Seahawks fans seem to want to solidify the secondary the most with 27 mentions of various secondary positions, including Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the third most mentions at 11, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori with seven mentions, and East Carolina University cornerback Shavon Revel with five mentions.

Malaki Starks Tackles an Alabama player.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren checked in at fourth with eight mentions, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders tied Emmanwori with seven mentions, Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton clocked in with six mentions, which tied Revel at seventh most, while University of Miami and former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward tied Membou with five mentions.

For what it's worth, the latest mock draft from NFL analyst Bucky Brooks doesn’t care what any Seahawks fans think. Brooks has the Seahawks taking Arizona Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan after Seattle traded away DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett this offseason. McMillan is a big bodied wideout who could potentially occupy the role of a red-zone weapon.

Tetairoa McMillan

Why Seattle Should Target a Wide Receiver—Not O‑Line—With Their First‑Round Pick

Personally? I think wide receiver is the best way to go – here's why.

The Seahawks over the past decade and a half have been a big boom or bust offense. This goes back to Russell Wilson’s nifty mobility in the pocket and his ability to extend plays to create home runs. Geno Smith became a more moderate version of that as well. Though not nearly as much of an escape artist, Smith had a tendency to want the home run ball.

I believe Mike McDonald is trying to change the pace of play on offense in Seattle. It’s why they picked Sam Darnold. Instead of trying to hit a home run every play, Seattle is shifting to an offense wanting to take what the defense gives them. Six-yard pass play with a five-yard run? Yes please, take that every time. This theory means offensive line talent is much less of an issue and the Seahawks will roll with what they have.

The Hawks will pick up an offensive lineman or two in the draft – believe that. However, just don’t expect it in the first round.