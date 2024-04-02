Rare disease is expanding in the USA. 

This is the kind of story that freaks me out just a little bit. According to time.com.

“U.S. health officials are warning of an increase in rare bacterial illnesses than can lead to meningitis and possible death.”

An alert has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To us doctors. Last week. But an increase in cases of one type of invasive meningococcal disease. To put this into perspective, last year we had 422 cases that were reported. This year so far, we're already up to 143 cases reported.

“Most of the cases last year did not involve meningitis, though at least 17 died. The cases were disproportionately more common in adults ages 30 to 60, in Black people and in people who have HIV, the CDC said.”

This kind of infection can be especially dangerous because of brain and spinal cord inflammation called meningitis. Symptoms may include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting.

The CDC also says the bacteria can cause a bloodstream infection, with symptoms like chills, fatigue, cold hands and feet rapid breathing. Or in later stages of dark, purplish, rash.

The main thing to remember is this infection can be treated with antibiotics, but quick treatment is essential. The CDC says an estimated 10 to 15% of infected people die and survivors sometimes. Suffer deafness or amputations.

Don't mess around with this. If you start showing these similar symptoms, you need to see your doctor now. Not three days from now.

Remember, take care of yourself.

