Classic cars and more at Miller’s Lake Chelan Auto Museum.

My dad loved cars, all kinds of cars and by extension, classic cars and hot rods. He was a bit of a wild child in his youth, so it kind of makes sense. When I was young, I caught the bug too a little bit. I remember him taking me to a car show. I really didn't know what I was looking at. I just thought it was all cool.

Dad had a 1951 Ford Woody station wagon that he kept in mint condition. (no, that's not his in the video) I remember when Dad decided to sell it. It looked and ran like it was brand new and he sold it for the exorbitant price of $600, this was in the 70s. I can't imagine what that car would be worth today.

So now I satisfy my daily craving for classic cars and hotrods by watching the Motor Trend Channel.

But now I am all excited because it's coming up soon the opening of Miller's Lake Chelan Auto Museum. Until a few months ago, I had no idea it was even up there. And now, wow, what a cool place.

A few days ago, I made arrangements to meet Leo Miller at his Lake Chelan Auto Museum, he gave me the Grand Tour, I got a chance to shoot a whole bunch of photos and you're going to get to see them.

Miller's Lake Chelan Auto Museum is open June 20 through September 30, Every Thursday – Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Admission is by donation. You can find it at 20 Blue Water Lane • Chelan, WA.



Check out the link below

According to millersautomuseum.com.

“Leo Miller has lived in the Chelan Valley since 1946. He has been a tug boat operator, orchardist, owner of several businesses and an avid car collector. He has decided to share his passion for the automobile with the public and opened his 4-building facility for all to see.”

Leo Miller with his 1955 Pontiac Chieftain

After having met Leo, I can see his enthusiasm firsthand. This is a guy who has worked hard all his life, had some success and he has taken that success and used it to create this automotive museum.

Currently, the collection of the museum totals over 90 cars. Over 75 of them are Leo's personal property in four (soon to be five) steel buildings. Also included in this collection is a Cessna 172 that he bought from the FBI. At the age of 89, he's still an avid collector and likes to go to the big auto auctions like Barrett Jackson and Mecum Auctions Upcoming Classic Car, Motorcycle, Tractor and Road Art Auctions - Mecum Auctions every year to see if there's something that he really likes and would like to bring home.

You will find classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles, an airplane, A whole bunch of memorabilia and toys.

I had a great time while I was there. I think you will too.

1960 Dodge Matador

1905 ford model t

1967 Pontiac GTO

I have lots more photos to come.

Welcome - Miller's Auto Museum (millersautomuseum.com)

