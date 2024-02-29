Well, I'll be dipped.

When I was a kid, sometimes mom and dad would pack up the family, jump in the station wagon, and we would go to Dairy Queen for ice cream. My personal favorite, other than the Dilly Bar was dipped ice cream cone.

Vanilla Soft serve ice cream with either cherry dip or chocolate dip. If I was feeling extra frisky, if they had chocolate soft serve, I could get the chocolate, chocolate dipped cone. (For me that was special.)

I liked to bite off the top and then suck all the ice cream through the dipped Coating.

Every once in a while, even now, I like to go to Dairy Queen and treat myself to a dilly bar. Especially if I've had an extra difficult day.

As I was looking through news releases today, it looks like Dairy Queen has got a new spring flavor for Dipped Cones, “confetti Cake”.

according to allrecipes.com,

“Dairy Queen describes the new Confetti Cake Cone Dip as a “cold, creamy DQ vanilla soft serve cone covered in a confetti cake flavored cone dip.” The dip hardens almost instantly once it hits the cold ice cream creating a crunchy, cake-tasting coating on the ice cream. The new dip hit all DQ locations this past Monday, Feb. 26.”

Now, I admit that confetti cake doesn't thrill me, but I could get into some of the other flavors of dipped cones they've done in the past. like the churro dipped cone, or the fruity blast, the orange dreamsicle. Not so much the cotton candy.

So, the question is, will I try it? Well, of course I will. Probably only once though.

