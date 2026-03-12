The concept of the “Doomsday Clock” does not normally come up in casual conversation. In fact, it rarely comes up at all on a normal day. But with everything going on around the world right now, it's kind of taken up a bit of prominence in the back of my mind.

A great musician who's no longer with us by the name of Stephen Bruton wrote a song called “Doomsday Clock” and it's in reference to something that actually exists, created by a consortium of scientists to indicate how far away they believe the world is from nuclear annihilation.

I actually invested quite a bit of time trying to find a YouTube video of that song but was unsuccessful. Although apparently The Smashing Pumpkins also have a song titled “Doomsday Clock” that I'm not familiar with. But I'm particularly fond of Stephen Bruton, so I think you should hear another song by him and listen to it while reading the rest of this article.

The latest number in the countdown of the Doomsday Clock was checked on March 2nd of this year and indicated that we were 85 seconds from midnight. (Midnight is the reference to doomsday) And if the time comes when some bombs begin to fall in the United States, where would be the safest place to be? There's a map that indicates that possibly Washington state, specifically Central Washington might be the place you want to be.

According to newsweek.com,

‘A Newsweek map shows the safest states to live in during a simulated nuclear attack on U.S. silo fields, according to a scientific study, although experts have warned that "nowhere is truly safe" in the event of a such an attack.’

When looking for a place to stay safe there are some things that you need to consider.

How far away are you from target cities?

Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane are obvious targets because of Army and Air Force bases. The Bremerton Shipyards and Hood Canal also might be targets.

Wind patterns, where will the fallout blow? Prevailing winds in Washington typically blow east to the West, but not always. Find out what those wind patterns are. Shelter and resources.

You need to have access before and Immediately after the explosions to get underground and protect yourself from the initial blast of radiation. You also need to consider supplies, food, water, access to medical supplies.

Duration of exposure.

Overtime, radiation levels do decrease after an atomic explosion. Typically the most dangerous time is the first 48 hours. Staying safe means being indoors or in a underground shelter for at least that long.

There are three areas of Washington state that might ensure the best possibility of survival.

One is the Olympic Peninsula.

It's a good option because of the lower population density. You have a lot of forests. The opportunity for hunting game and lots of fresh water. The downside might be that it would be more difficult to get medical attention.

Another possibility is the central part of the state.

The Wenatchee Valley and the Yakima Valley give you more separation from major populations centers where bombs might drop, like Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane. You'll benefit from a smaller population. Lots of fresh water and fertile soil.

Northeastern Washington.

Again, less densely populated with small communities like Colville, Republic and Omak. You have lots of open area, you're far from Important targets and possibly less vulnerable to fallout.

It's a grim subject to think about, but I think there's a little bit of the survivalist in all of us. It really all depends on how far you want to go, listening to that part of you.

