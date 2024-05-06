Pokémon Donuts? Of course, but not in America.

Anyone that knows me well knows that it's been a long time since I've been able to say no to a donut of any kind but, this may be a first. Krispy Kreme is kicking off their latest promotion to sell you more fluffy pillows of sugar-coated dough.

A Pokémon donut collection. (Yes, collection.) Like any merchant, they don't want to sell you one of something. They want to sell you a whole collection of somethings.

According to Tapasmagazine.es,

“The Korean gaming and Pokémon fantasy community is already celebrating this release. The popular pokejungle news account has just unveiled what many of them have been waiting for some time: Pokémon-themed doughnuts, which take on the shape and appearance of six of its iconic characters, including the lovable Pikachu and Jigglypuff.”

Needless to say, Krispy Kreme, as a co-worker of mine said yesterday. Hopes that “you gotta’ catch ‘em all.” (thanks Jamie)

Initially, people in the US got all excited about this until they found out that no, it's not going to be happening outside South Korea. (I'm not sure I want to eat anything named Squirtle anyway.) I have coworkers, a granddaughter and my daughter who will be verry disappointed about all this. I guess we'll have to wait and see if the hue and cry from the internet in the United States is going to be great enough for them to actually bring this promotion to us here.

I Have to honestly tell you; I've never been a really big Krispy Kreme doughnut fan. I think that's because I'm spoiled with donuts from Glaze in East Wenatchee, they really are the best. Maybe we can get Glaze to do a promotion with donuts representing characters from... Game of Thrones, how about that? (Yum, a “Red Wedding” doughnut.)

Is that too much? Have I ruined it for everybody now?

