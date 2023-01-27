A Wenatchee tradition since 1948 will be renewed on three nights in February when nearly 150 volunteer cast members sing and dance their hearts out for a good cause--children and families in Chelan and Douglas County.

The Wenatchee Follies, a broadway style variety show is back for a four performance run at Numerica Performing Arts Center February 2-4 @ 7pm A 1pm matinee performance is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 4th. Director Jamie Donegan has recruited FatHappy for a reunion performance to open the show "Cheers To 75 Years"

The Follies performances raise money for the Wenatchee Follies Guild, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit which has raised almost $1 million for local causes since the first Follies show in 1948. Robin Hansen, Follies Guild President says the organization changed it's name a few years ago to Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild & Children's Foundation. The organization directs it's fundraising to support a youth program assistance fund, general assistance fund for families in Chelan and Douglas County and a program supporting basic needs and school enrichment efforts. Learn more here

Get our free mobile app

Donegan says tickets are selling quickly for all performances and the Follies are only held once every three years "so get your tickets now before they sell out" he said in a recent interview with Hansen on KPQ's Agenda program Check out a photo gallery of past performances

Tickets are available through the Wenatchee Follies Guild website or Numerica Performing Arts Center