Pertussis. Do you know what it is? If you don't, don't feel bad because I didn't think I did either. I know it as whooping cough. It sounds like a disease that somebody would contract in an old novel or maybe a movie from the 40s or 50s. But this is something that's happening right now. According to newsweek.com,

“According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 4,876 cases of whooping cough reported up to week 21 of 2024, which marks a drastic increase from the 1,755 cases reported during the same period in 2023.”

cdc.gov

Pertussis is a respiratory infection that is found in children and young adults. It is especially concerning for babies and small children. It is highly contagious, and symptoms usually don't show up until after the first five or six days. Then it'll look like a common cold. It will eventually progress to fits of coughing. According to cdc.com,

“One to 2 weeks after the first symptoms start, people may develop paroxysms, known as coughing fits. These coughing fits usually last 1 to 6 weeks but can last for up to 10 weeks. The cough generally gets worse and becomes more common as the illness continues.

Coughing fits can cause people to

Make a high-pitched "whoop" when they inhale after a coughing fit

Vomit during or after coughing fits

Feel very tired after the fit, but usually seem well in-between fits

Have difficulty sleeping at night

Struggle to breathe

Fracture (break) a rib

Those who get these coughing fits say it's the worst cough of their lives.”

cdc.gov

The largest increase in cases of pertussis ants on the East Coast is in New York. Moving to the West Coast, it's not quite as severe, but California has the most cases. Cases in Washington state is also on the rise.

One reason that is being put forward for the increase in infection rates. Is the decrease in vaccinations for infants and small children?

