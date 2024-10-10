All things being equal, East Wenatchee will soon be home to a sprawling Amazon delivery hub.

In March, KPQ reported on a transaction between the e-commerce giant and a private landowner. This parcel of land, nestled in Batterman Industrial Park just north of Pangborn Airport, will house the 45,000-square foot delivery hub, which ostensibly opens this year; we're awaiting specifics from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.

Reached via email, USPS spokesperson Kim Frum declined to discuss the ramifications for postal workers and customers. But Wenatchee Local APWU president Ryan Harris can speak to the hardships visited upon the Post Office by Amazon.

"From our standpoint, we actually lose money on a lot of Amazon packages," Harris says. "They set up a national contract, saying, 'Oh, we're already going to that house to deliver.' The problem is, carriers have to go out there two or three times. When they were drawing up the contract, they didn't figure in the factor of having to drive from one side of town to the other, which adds a couple of hours of commuting time."

By the same token, Amazon's distribution network does apparently take some of the heat off.

"They'll drop off maybe 10, 15 pallets in the morning," Harris says. "The Post Office always pushes Amazon as the primary to get out. They tell the people to leave some of the local stuff behind and push the Amazon to make sure the Amazon packages get out first. But we can't control how management chooses to do things." This phenomenon is hardly exclusive to North Central Washington. Across the country, in fact, post offices are being told to prioritize Amazon deliveries.

A request for comment from Amazon went unanswered.