TANGO is the Wenatchee Valley Pet of the Week

Meet Tango, a lively 5-year-old pup with a zest for life and a love for adventure!

This playful boy is fantastic on the leash, making every walk an exciting experience as he eagerly explores new surroundings. Whether it's playing fetch—he'll bring the ball right back to your feet—or sniffing out new scents, Tango is always up for fun.

He is athletic, full of energy, and the perfect companion for outdoor enthusiasts. But Tango is sweet and curious and would love nothing more than to be your spirited sidekick on all your adventures.

Get our free mobile app

Tango

Breed: Retriever mix

Age: 5 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-26558

Wenatchee Humane Society is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Check outh the gallery of dogs currently awaiting adoption at WVHS

1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801 ph# 509-662-9577