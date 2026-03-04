Sasquatch or Bigfoot is a staple in Pacific Northwest mythology. Yes, there's been lots of Fuzzy photos and strange footprints, but I want to see a really clear, crisp photo of Bigfoot before I'm going to believe it. Now, just because I'm a skeptic doesn't mean that I don't want to see him (or her).

One of my fondest memories was watching “Harry and the Hendersons” with my kids. They were absolutely entranced, and I thought it was a cute movie. I'm not sure that an actual Sasquatch would be that gentle or curious, maybe. You never know.

Where am I going with this?

I stumbled across an interesting list of road trips somebody might take if they were passingly interested and looking for Bigfoot.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Washington leads the nation in self-reported sightings, according to the Bigfoot Field Research Organization database, with 731 on record since recordings began, and enough cultural footprint to fuel a few road trips.’

Try the South Cascades.

Get on I-5 and go south to Hwy. 504 E. that would be the route that takes you to mount St Helens, eventually you will find North Fork Survivors. A Mount St Helens museum and also the home of. The Cascades Sasquatch Research Organization.

“Bigfoot Adventures Company” offers everything from a guided day trip to multi day outings into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Also, some 90 minutes northeast of Mount Rainier, it's said that there have been upwards of 69 Bigfoot sightings.

Try the Olympic Peninsula.

Get on 101 on the Olympic Peninsula and just drive. The area is huge. if you stop in Forks WA, you can stop and get some Sasquatch merchandise. (Don't ask about the vampires.)

There's a spot on Hwy. 2 near Gold Bar called the Espresso Chalet, it has a bigfoot theme, and you can get cookies and espresso along with a few souvenirs as well.

In Eastern Washington check this out, The Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival. They have a fun run, expert presentations, a film festival, Food, and arts and crafts.

Try the Columbia Gorge.

It's a beautiful drive. Start your search in Skamania County. There have been so many Bigfoot sightings in the area that it's considered Bigfoot central. The county commissioners decided to get on the bandwagon in 1969, passing a law making it illegal to hunt Bigfoot, punishable by a $1000 fine and one year in jail. The word is that bigfoot likes to hang out at Beacon Rock State Park on the Columbia shore.

North Bonneville is about 3 miles from there, and they offer some interesting opportunities. The bigfoot discovery trail has over 12 miles of footpaths decorated with 15 different Wooden Sasquatch sculptures. Great photo opportunities, I'm sure. (Watch out for poison oak.)

Finally, if you love puzzles check out Atomic Escape Rooms. Escape rooms are kind of big right now, and they offer “Mission Bigfoot: Escape the island” year-round.

You could plan an entire spring and summer around this kind of thing.

Me, I'll just watch Harry and the Hendersons again.

