Scammers took $250 million from Washington residents last year.

We have always had all types of scammers. On the phone, online, even in person. They have always been there trying to take your money. But it seems to me since COVID it has really accelerated. A day does not go by that I don't have at least one phishing e-mail on my computer, and bogus texts on my phone.

The FTC says that. Residents of Washington. Lost a total of $250 million last year from fraud.

“In fact, over the last few years, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers were 86% more likely to report losing money to online shopping scams than older adults, per the FTC. More than 53,000 fraud reports were filed by Washington residents, according to the FTC.”

The sad fact is that no one is totally immune from fraud. Even computer savvy individuals can be scammed. The average loss per victim, the FTC says, is about $500 per individual.

Sadly. Washington state seems to be the fourth most defrauded state based on money lost relative to population.

I like to think of myself as a smart guy and have been scammed in the last year. (not so smart)

“The most common types of scams reported in Washington were impostor scams, identity theft, online shopping and review fraud and loan frauds. Impostor scams, which can include romance scams, occur when a person is tricked into sending money, usually via wire transfer or gift card, by someone claiming to be someone else, according to the Better Business Bureau.”

Remember, People of all ages, all education levels rich or poor, are vulnerable. Don't send money to people or organizations you don't know personally. If you receive an invoice for an item online that you know you haven't purchased don't even reply to that invoice. Don't call them, just report it to the Better Business Bureau and delete the file.

Be wary and protect yourself.

