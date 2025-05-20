I don't do it a lot right now, but I used to love to eat out and the reason was, there was the possibility of variety. We have a fair amount of variety here in the Wenatchee Valley, but what we don't have is a true seafood restaurant. We've got a fish and chips food truck. We have some restaurants that serve some seafood. Like shrimp scampi or baked salmon. But what I want is a full-on seafood restaurant.

When I had the opportunity Red Lobster would be my choice. I've only eaten there a few times, but they were always enjoyable and very tasty. Red Lobster has been hit with hard times lately, but the word is out that they are ready to rebuild.

According to msn.com,

‘Red Lobster aims to reduce its offerings by 20% across the menu while introducing nine dishes that run the gamut between classic staples to newly revamped platters. The recently appointed CEO Damola Adamolekun told Today, these moves are in an effort to reduce food waste while also improving service times across Red Lobster franchises.’

The arrival of COVID and the “Ultimate endless shrimp” promotion pretty much buried Red Lobster, winding up with an $11 million operating loss. They filed for Chapter 11 in 2024.

Now Red Lobster is set to make a comeback by streamlining their menu, improving service times, and running a new promotion. “Create your own ultimate feast”. They also have the assistance of a $60 million restructuring plan from Fortress Investment Group.

You don't have to worry, the Cheddar Bay biscuits will still be there and as of today, the nearest Red Lobster to where I live (in Wenatchee) is still operating in Kennewick.

I just had a kind of oddball thought, I just realized that I've never had lobster, at Red Lobster. I guess I'll have to change that.

