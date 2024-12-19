Where is Washington State’s largest pickleball facility?

The company is called Side Out, and their business is pickleball, and business is good. So good that Side Out just announced their largest pickleball facility ever in South Seattle. 26 indoor pickleball courts in all. That is three times larger than their most recent facility opened in Mukilteo.

According to bizjournals.com,

‘Side out pickleball centers is planning a nearly 100,000 square foot indoor pickleball club at the former Pepsi bottling plant location in South Seattle.’

Think about this, 26 indoor Pickleball courts. I think it's safe to say that it will be one giant airplane hangar sized venue. If you have ever been around a pickleball court, you know how loud it can get. Now imagine 26 of those going at the same time. Don't forget your ear plugs.

Pickleball started right here in Washington state and is spreading across the country. In the last few years at least in Washington state, it seems like pickleball has become the analog of locust, devouring every tennis court it encounters. Now we even have pro pickleball tournaments.

If you haven't guessed already, no, I am not a pickleball player, nor will I ever be. I tried tennis when I was much younger and realized that I had no aptitude for that game. I don't like playing ping pong and pickleball just seems to be a giant (and louder) version of that.

I was talking to my buddy in the tri-cities about this and he said he had just bought a four pack of pickleball rackets. (Do they call them rackets?) Okay, paddles. I have a great idea. Somebody needs to invent a pickleball paddle that you can adjust the tone on South that when you hit the ball. (Doink.) You get a different note. Then if you're really good, you can play a tune.

Just remember, I'm the one that came up with the idea.

