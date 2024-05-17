What in the world is a Smashburger? And why should I care?

Occasionally I like to watch the Food Channel. And sometimes I'll watch Guy Fieri and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. (yes, it's food porn) That is where I discovered the term Smashburger. I found out later that Smashburger is actually a chain of restaurants.

their claim to fame being how they take the hamburger, smash it into the grill and let it caramelize. (Adding flavor.)

Several weeks ago, there was an advertisement for Jack-in-the-box, and their new “Smashed Jack”. (See advertising does work.) It’s their riff on a Smashburger. Having never tasted a Smashburger of any kind, I decided I needed to try this out, so I did.

Before we get into that, though, let's talk a little bit about Smashburger.

According to Smashburger com,

“Our made-to-order burgers are built differently. Using our signature proprietary burger smasher, our culinary masters utilize a special smashing technique to create a mouthwatering caramelized, crispy sear that seals in all the juicy goodness within.”

I have been told by people who have firsthand experience that the Smashburger is really quite wonderful. I'm not sure that I will ever know because I don't think Smashburger will ever have a franchise store in Eastern Washington. (I could be wrong.) There is one in Richfield, Washington but yes, that's on the other side of the mountains and I'm not driving there to try out a burger regardless of how wonderful it might be.

So now my only option is to try the Smashed Jack and hope that someone else who knows the difference can try it and tell me if it's better, or worse or, meh.

Here was my experience.

I made the pilgrimage to our own jack-in-the-box in Wenatchee and requested the double Smashed Jack then took it back to work for my lunch. The first thing I will say is that it's not a bad burger, but I don't feel like I tasted any of the caramelization that was supposed to be on the patties. One big deficiency was the bun. The bun just couldn't hold up to the burger. It fell apart. It was a mess. (Don't get me wrong, I still ate it.) In hindsight, I should have gone with the single.

It had lots of Pickles, lots of cheese, and yes, lots of grease.) My older brother uses the term "shiny food".)

So, what do I think of the smashed Jack?

It was OK, probably not going to do it again.



Maybe I do need to go to Ridgefield.

