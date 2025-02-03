A big rock is heading towards Earth. Is it a hit, or a miss?

It seems like every three to six months we hear about a new big rock that's flying through space, heading towards Earth. Then they let us stew about it for a little while and they say, “ohh, but it's going to miss us, don't worry”. Well, look, I'm worried. One of the stories about how the dinosaurs became extinct was a meteor strike. We don't have any proof, but it's probably a good guess.

A little while ago some people were freaking out because they claimed that they saw a meteor flying around that they thought was going to hit the earth and they said “ohh, just a mistake. It's the Tesla Roadster that Elon shot up into orbit”. Yeah, Thanks for that.

Well now here is the latest prediction on a new asteroid that has been spotted that might be heading our way.

According to msn.com,

‘A massive asteroid could slam into Earth - but you’ll have to wait a while for it to arrive. Known as Asteroid 2024 YR4, the nearly 200-foot large space rock could hit just before

Christmas of 2032, researchers say.’

OK, I must admit that this is still a way off, Christmas of 2032 is way off my radar, but I'm still concerned. If not for me, then for my children. An outfit calling themselves Catalina. The Sky survey spotted it this last Christmas. So why is it I'm only hearing about it now? Come on, people, when we're talking about cataclysmic events we need to keep up with the times and be informed.

This rock flying through space has been given a level 3 classification On the Torino impact hazard scale. (Yes, there is such a thing) and what that basically means is that this rock has the “highest probability” of impacting Earth that we have seen so far.

We've got a little time to figure out what to do about it. Maybe when it gets a little closer, we can throw rocks at it and see what happens. It's still a long way away from Earth and experts are still not even sure how big it is. All we're getting now is estimates and these experts also are not completely convinced that it's going to strike the earth. It could just swing by really close. OK, I'd rather it be close than touch down in the middle of, say, the Atlantic Ocean. Let's try to avoid any cataclysmic tsunamis in 2032.

An asteroid is heading for Earth - but you'll have to wait a while to find out if we're gonna get hit

