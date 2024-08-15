Recent social media posts have warned pet owners to keep dogs out of the Columbia River with claims a toxic algae is present and exposure could be lethal to dogs.

Maria Christina Monroe with Chelan Douglas Health District says the potentially toxic Cyanobacteria algae can't grow in swift moving and cold water found in the Columbia River.

CDHD has received no reports of outbreaks or algal blooms on the Columbia in the two-county area.

Cyanobacterial algae can develop in stagnant bodies of water like ponds or small lakes.

Cyanobacteria is also toxic to pets and should be avoided.

Monroe says both humans and pets should avoid contact with any body of water that has the presence of foam, green slime or a septic odor.