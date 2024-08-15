Team Canvassing Wenatchee In Search Of Noxious Weed

An effort is underway in Chelan County to remove the noxious weed known as Goatheads.

Get our free mobile app

The county Noxious Weed Control Board team is canvassing neighborhoods in Wenatchee this month.

Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says they're contacting residents when they spot the plant.

"If the team comes upon an infestation of goatheads, they're going to knock on your door, they're going to try to talk to you about goatheads, how to treat them," said FitzSimmons. "And then they will reinspect your property in about two weeks."

Landowners will be notified of the law requiring people to remove the plants.

Fees can be issued if the board has to control the noxious weeds on private property when a property owner refuses to take action. A civil infraction can also be imposed.

The plant can be found in many places including residential lawns, where it can remain dormant for up to five years,

FitzSimmons says residents need to be on the lookout for goatheads.

“You just have to be persistent when it comes to goatheads because of that period where they can be dormant in the soil for several years,” FitzSimmons.

Goatheads can also be found in alleys, sidewalks, rock landscaping, planting strips and vacant lots.

They’re sometimes referred to as puncturevine because of their ability to puncture tires.

Goathead plant on tire - Image from Chelan County Goathead plant on tire - Image from Chelan County loading...

Goatheads have burrs, which contain seeds that often find their way into tires, shoes, clothing, fur, feathers and animals’ feet.

In addition, the plant is toxic to livestock.

To control goatheads:

Pulling: Goatheads can be hand-pulled or controlled by hoeing, ideally prior to seed formation. If plants have already produced seeds, make sure to remove all possible spiny burrs from the ground. Mowing is ineffective because of the plant’s low growth form.

Chemical: Appropriate herbicide use can provide effective control of goatheads. After the plants have emerged from the soil, post-emergent chemical products are effective. The smaller or younger the plant, the better the post-emergent herbicides work