Three Big Wenatchee Valley Fires In 12 Hours Keep Crews Busy

Wenatchee Valley firefighters were busy with three fires inside 12 hours between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Fire department chief Brian Brett says the most complicated of the fires took place at about 5:30 pm Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malaga Road south of Wenatchee.

"Crews arrived to find a fully involved mobile home, detached garage and a house under construction, as well as multiple vehicles on fire, and a two acres brush fire," said Brett.

Everything but a detached garage is a total loss from the fire. Crews were able to contain and put out the brush fire, which was likely started from one of the buildings.

Two people escaped with a dog while another dog died in the fire.

Fire Two

Meanwhile, Brett says firefighters were able to save a two-story building which houses Thompson Towing in the 400 block of Rock Island Road near East Wenatchee.

The two-story building only received smoke damage in the fire, which started at about 11 pm. Some furniture was destroyed. Flames briefly threatened an adjacent metal building, but there was no damage.

Fire Three

Friday morning fire in 1900 block of SW Bates in East Wenatchee - Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

Finally, staff at the Rivercom 9-1-1 dispatch center spotted a fire from their window in Wenatchee at about 5 am Friday. They could see a plume of smoke in the air coming from the 1900 block of NW Bates Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Brett says a manufactured home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and could not be saved. "This manufactured home is a loss," Brett said. "We have a history of fires at this location."

Brett said there've been numerous occasions when the occupants have burned items on the property, which is illegal in the city limits of East Wenatchee.

The occupants were able to escape unharmed.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of all three fires.