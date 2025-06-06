The price of foreign metals is going up, specifically steel and aluminum. Tariffs for steel and aluminum were at 25%, but as of Wednesday they went up to 50%.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘According to Department of Commerce trade data, the U.S. imports a significant amount of steel and aluminum from Canada. Other major sources of the metals include Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.’

Shopping cart in the supermarket gopixa loading...

So, what does this mean to the average consumer Here in the States? Well, if you're a grocery shopper, you might find that canned goods might start creeping up in price because most cans for canned food are made from steel, and steel prices will be going up. There won't be an immediate increase; it's probably going to take a few months for it to trickle down to us.

President Trump's Tariffs On Aluminum Imports Impact Price Of Beverage Makers' Aluminum Cans Getty Images loading...

If you like Almond Roca, you might see the price of Almond Roca go up in six months. The foil that Brown and Haley use to wrap their candies is made from aluminum, and the gift boxes are made from steel. Brown and Haley says they may have to eat the extra cost, or they may have to change the way they package their candies, from foil wrapping and steel cans to plastic pouches.

President Trump's Tariffs On Aluminum Imports Impact Price Of Beverage Makers' Aluminum Cans Getty Images loading...

The chief financial officer of Campbell soup told the wall street journal that they would not rule out the possibility of price hikes. A local Brewer in Seattle said that prices might increase to as much as 8.5 percent because the cost of aluminum cans will go up. Right now, that brewer has decided to absorb the cost, but how long can they do that and still remain profitable?

President Trump's Tariffs On Aluminum Imports Impact Price Of Beverage Makers' Aluminum Cans Getty Images loading...

No one in the retail business wants to see their prices increase. But understandably, they don't want to see their bottom-line decrease.

What higher steel and aluminum tariffs mean for WA businesses, shoppers | The Seattle Times



10 Grocery Store Items in Washington Getting Pricier Due to Tariffs At least for the short term, Cheapsim says a 10 percent baseline tariff is here to stay. And whole tariff deals will be worked out in the weeks ahead. Here are the 10 grocery items Cheapsim says could bring some "sticker shock" for Washingtonians. Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper





Experts Expect These Restaurant Chains To Increase Price Due To Tariffs



