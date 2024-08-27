One of my favorite events is about to occur again near Electric City at the Sunbanks. Resort. The Sunbanks Blues and Roots Festival, September 5-8. This event takes place rain or shine at the Sunbanks Resort near Electric City, and it is a rockin' good time.

This is an event that I have gone to for years and the one thing I can say about it is every year there is at least one, sometimes 2 acts that I have never heard of in my entire life that totally blow me away and I'm pretty sure that this fall will be no exception.

Things to keep in mind.

The Sunbanks Resort will sell you tickets for just the music, day passes or the entire weekend. They will also rent you a campsite or you can rent one of the villas. You'll find all that information. At. Home - Sunbanks (sunbanksresort.com)

The whole thing starts on Thursday night with an acoustic performance in the clubhouse. Then, on Friday afternoon, things get serious.

FRIDAY:

4:00p Vaughn Jensen Band

It's Texas style Blues from Eastern Washington and it's a great way to start off Friday.

6:00p Johnny Wheels & the Swamp Donkeys

According to johnnywheelsband.com.

‘Collectively, the band hails from Oregon, Texas and California and is typically tagged as a Blues band; Although, the diversity of the members’ musical backgrounds becomes evident as the worlds of R&B, Soul, Jazz, Funk and Rock are blended under a Blues umbrella.’



8:00p Tyron Benoit Band

I have now had two opportunities to hear this great band from Louisiana. They'll play some zydeco; they'll play some Cajun music. And when they do a cover song, they make it all their own. These guys are a lot of fun.

10:00p Bennett Matteo Band

Check out their website bennettmatteoband.com.

‘ Bennett, Mateo Band. BMB. Is a collective of brilliant musicians led by guitarist and writer Gino Matteo and vocal powerhouse Jade Bennett. Extremely improvisational while having their feet planted in the roots music. BMB are a breath of fresh air to the music world. BMB's experimentation and refusal to take themselves seriously. Have made every show and experience.’

SATURDAY:

1:00p Sara Brown Band

2:30p Sammy Eubanks

I first heard Sammy Eubanks years ago and he totally rocked my world. A sweet, high tenor voice. And a screaming rock guitar. I love this guy; I think you will too.

4:00p Billy Stoops & the Dirt Angels

What can I say about this guy that he hasn't already said himself? Seriously, Billy and the band brings a great mix of Blues and Americana with their original material. You're gonna’ like it.

6:00p Left Hand Smoke

Based out of the Seattle area. These guys always rock it. They're going to do it at Sunbanks.

8:00p Rich Layton & Tough Town

Based out of the Portland area, you're gonna’ get a. Mixture of swamp rock, country, rockabilly, and honkytonk, Blues.

SUNDAY:

1:00p Michelle Malone Duo

3:00p Wasteland Kings

5:00p Kim & Brian Band

According to KimandBrianmusic.com,

‘this power trio, born at the crossroads of Blues and Rock, delivers a soul stirring experience that captivates audiences worldwide.’

7:00p Currently Taylor & Zydeco Trouble.

Check out his website curlytaylor.com.

‘Since his debut CD, Curley has released six more CDs of original music, making him one of the most prolific composers in Zydeco. Â His latest project "Rise Up" was released in 2018.’

So, there you have it. That's the lineup. It's going to be a great weekend of music. The Sun Banks. Blues and Roots music festival. And I do hope to see you there.

