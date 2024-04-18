People freaked out about Possible Super volcano in California.

For years we have talked about the San Andreas Fault. In fact, they actually made a movie. About it. I must admit I liked the movie and those of us not living in California have pretty much resigned ourselves to watching half of the state slide into the ocean someday.

Now we have a whole new thing for Californians to worry about. The Super volcano. (Yes, it's apparently a thing.)

“At a sprawling 20 miles long, 11 miles wide and 3,000 feet deep the Long Valley Caldera, California, has struck fear into researchers for years. Due to its enormity, it is classed as one of the world's 20 known super volcanoes, with a classification of VEI 8 on the eruption scale.”

Apparently, volcanologists are concerned that this thing could pop at any time. Just keep in mind that it hasn't erupted in about 760,000 years. (so, I guess it's due) Honestly, I'm more concerned about Mount Baker blowing its top. We've talked about the possibility of that here in the Northwest for decades.

The sheer size of the volcano in California has freaked volcanologists out. If it were to erupt there's very little that any crisis management teams could do to mitigate the destruction and loss of life.

There is some real fear in the scientific community that an eruption event could occur. Not necessarily as big as the one that occurred 760,000 years ago but it would threaten millions of lives.

So, this is how wrong my thinking is. “Why hasn't Hollywood made a disaster movie out of this?” This would be huge, way bigger than “Towering Inferno”. (Yeah, I know. I'm really showing my age now.) Seriously. If something like this occurred. It would be a huge catastrophe of epic proportions. It would not only destroy a large part of California, but it would make a huge dent in the GDP of the entire United States, not to mention the profound loss of life and giant dust and ash clouds blown into the atmosphere. (Can you spell nuclear winter?)

I'm old enough to remember When Mount Saint Helens blew its top. We here in Washington state were very lucky that it was only as bad as it was. It could have been way worse.

Is it coming? Is it going to happen? I don't know. Neither do volcanologists.

Sadly, the odds are in their favor.

