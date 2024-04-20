I'm kind of a fan of electric cars, and even though it's as ugly as sin, I'm a little bit of a fan of the Tesla Cybertruck as well. So, I was a little surprised when I found out that there was a recall on the Tesla Cyber truck (about 3800 of them). And not just a software fix. This was an actual real deal bring the car into the dealership kind of recall.

Here's the deal. according to cnn.com,

“due to an accelerator pedal that can stick in place when pressed down. The cause, according to the regulator: soap. NHTSA wrote in the recall document “An unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal,”

As near as I can remember every other. NHTSA “recall” on a Tesla vehicle has been. just an “over the air” software fix. Tesla does this kind of thing all the time to update their software for various reasons, including increasing horsepower or increasing range and efficiency.

But this gas pedal thing has got to be embarrassing. Come on, who was in charge of that idea? “Hey, just put some soap on it, it'll fit.”

So, this recall affects all cyber trucks manufactured from November 13th of 2023 to April 4th of 2024. 3878 trucks in all.

The most interesting part of this whole deal is that Tesla did not have any comment for news outlets because Tesla doesn't have a publicity department.

I like Tesla as a company. I think they work hard to put out a great product.

Sometimes I think Elon is a little bonkers. But hey, you can't have everything.

