The best Cheese Steaks in Washington State. 

In all my years on this earth I don’t think I have ever tasted a real Philly Cheese Steak. I don’t think I have even tried a bad Philly Cheese Steak. This got me to thinking, where would I need to go to find a good, authentic, Philly Cheese Steak?

So, I jumped on the internet and went to Yelp.com to find out. Here are some of the better suggestions. There are way more than I can list here and they are in no particular order.

Calozzi's Cheesesteaks, 7016 E Marginal Way S Seattle, calozzis.net



Franklin C. said in his yelp review, “The first clue to my first experience was the smell of fried onions that began permeating my car. I opened my sandwich too see the gooey layer of cheese covering a generous portion of meat. The sandwich was pre sliced in half. The first bite melded together the soft roll, cheese and chopped steak and onions instantly reminded me of the local Philly variety. I ate the whole sandwich but honestly I could have split one and have been fine. Kudos to the owners for bringing an authentic Philly classic too Seattle!”

Erwin's Philly Cheese Steak, 4030 Hoyt Ave Everett,



In his yelp review Scott L. said, “Being a PA native in WA, one of the things I missed most was a good cheesesteak. Erwin's has been my favorite so far and never disappoints. The bread is firm enough to hold the weight of the steak, onions, peppers and cheese but soft enough to easily bite into.”

Tat’s Delicatessen, 159 Yesler Way Seattle, tatsdeli.com



Tat’s web site says “Tat's Delicatessen strives to be an authentic reproduction of the East Coast Deli experience in both product and atmosphere. We are dedicated to providing a diverse menu of high quality eat-in, take-out and delivery meals using only the freshest ingredients, always served in a friendly, efficient manner.”

King Philly Cheesesteaks, 7820 Rainier Ave S Seattle, kingphillycheesesteaks.com



In her Yelp review Aivy H. says “Delicious! I got the deluxe and I was warned that it might be spicy but it's perfectly seasoned with a little kick to it. Whatever they are putting in their cheesesteaks is perfect.”

Philly Ya Belly, 12432 Hwy 99 Ste 65 Everett,



Jeff B. said in his Yelp review “I have to say I've only been here a few times, but every visit has been spot on. I hate to say this, but I arrived late at their cutoff time for the kitchen by a minute....(and I hate being that guy) but they accommodated me with a smile, and perhaps a few jokes in the kitchen. Love these guys, best onion rings!!”

Cheesesteak Madness, (food truck), cheesesteakmadness.com

I could not log on to the web site, but James R. said in his Yelp Review, “This place is where you go if you want a good, hot, quality, cheesesteak. Fries are nice and crispy-try the cheese fries if you want to be transported to cheese town. The overall San which is just high class: crunchy thick cut onions, warm tender thinly sliced meet, cheese that wraps around, and a soft pillow like bread. Yes, it is really that good, go get one for yourself and experience cheesesteak madness for yourself and the rest of the family.”

Some honorable mentions from this side of the mountains

Zelia's Cheese Steaks & Subs, 415 N Sullivan Rd Spokane Valley, zeliasspokane.com



Jennifer B. says in her Yelp review, “We're happy we went and tried it out. My brother said the highlight was the fact that they have "The Best Root Beer" Buck 'n Opie's Old Fashioned Root Beer.”

Bruchi's, 8903 W Gage Blvd Kennewick, bruchis.com



In his yelp review Ryan M. says, “Classic cheesesteak is amazing. Bread is unique. Fries are crinkle-cut, what everyone loves. Even the burgers are the best in town. Hands down a favorite when wanting a good meal.”

The Red Pickle, 301 N Pine St Ellensburg, theredpickleeburg.com

In her Yelp Riview Kristina V. said “Great service - when it was clear that our food what taking a while, the bartender kept checking in to see when it was coming and gave us updates. The food was great!”

Lemolo Café and Deli, 114 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee

Lemolo is one of my go to places for a great sandwich but I must confess I have never tried the Philly Cheesesteak there. They have the regular, but I’m told to ask for the spicy.

Lauren B. says in her Yelp review, “This is our go to stop when driving anywhere near Wenatchee. The sandwiches are so fresh here. beers available too. Highly recommend.”

I think I’m going to have to try one of The places listed here. I’ll let you know how it works out.