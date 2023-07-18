The Best “Dive-Bars” in Washington State

A few days ago, I ran across a list of the 50 best dive bars in Washington State. I thought I would cherry pick a few from different parts of the state and introduce them to you. Thanks to Yelp.com for the information.

Thunderbird Tavern – Seattle, 7515 15th Ave NW Seattle, tbirdballard.com

In her Yelp review Kathy L. said "Now this place is such a hidden gem! My friend and I were originally just going to get drinks next door, but we saw happy hour and we thought why not?

Pie Dive Bar – Snohomish, 921 1st St Snohomish, piedivebar.com

They have pie... What more is there to say.

The Brotherhood Lounge – Olympia, 119 Capitol Way N Olympia, thebrotherhoodlounge.com

Zoe H. said in her Yelp review "We were in Lacey staying a couple of nights. We wanted a place to eat after a long day of moving. We were hesitant to end up here because a couple of one-star reviews. I am so glad we did not base it only on reviews.

The Beach Bar at Birch Bay – Blaine, WA. 7876 Birch Bay Dr Blaine, thebeachatbirchbay.com

In her Yelp review Annette R. said “Busy little beach bar with fun local music! The food is fresh tasting and satisfying. The only downside is don't expect fruit in your drinks, instead of an orange slice with your Shock Top or Lime with your gin and tonic you will receive little flavor packets. Other than that fast service considering how busy it is and fun ambience.”

The Old Edison, 5829 Cains Ct Edison, theoldedison.com

Specializing in a great pub style menu with emphasis on local oysters, seafood and steaks.

Jennifer J. said in her Yelp review “It's hard to go wrong with the Old Edison. Part pub, part dive bar, part local biker legend, this place has it all as long as you're not looking for anything fancy. I've been several times over the years, with my most recent visit being a few days ago for some beers, lunch, and a few fun games of shuffleboard with my man. “

The Bearded Ginger – Spokane, 8125 E Sprague Ave Spokane Valley, beardedgingerbar.com

In his Yelp review Marty D. said “I have been driving by for a couple of months

Took my wife and tried it ...WOW, food was really good I had prime rib and it was actually very tasty.. Had good flavor, onion rings were most excellent.”

Beaver Inn – Bellingham, 115 E Holly St Bellingham

Tommy M. said In his Yelp review “How do you even give a place like this a bad rating? It's exactly what you'd expect it to be. Some regulars, people visiting Bellingham, industry people and it's very "hit or miss." Regardless, it's serves its purpose.”

Sellberg’s Tavern – Vancouver, 2110 St Johns Blvd Vancouver, sellbergstavern.com

In his Yelp review Brian T. said old school bar with good service and food. A bit of Vancouver history that is with a visit for sure. It is not fancy, but a comfortable neighborhood gathering spot.

Simcoe Cafe – Goldendale, 123 W Main St Goldendale,

Danny B. said in his Yelp review “Had a good grilled cheese and ham sandwich, with curly fries and an iced tea. Nice folks, even the tipsy ones. It is after all a dive bar, albeit a bit too clean and tidy for a true dive bar. Sat for an hour reading and munching without being hurried. Served its purpose just fine.”

A good dive bar always has good food, good drinks, and a good attitude. Enjoy your time out.