This western Washington town is the drunkest in Washington State 

While I'm not a drinker myself, that doesn't mean that other Washingtonians don't like to party from time to time? I've been to enough concerts and other public events to realize that a lot of people like to do what we call a pre function, and some people in Washington state like to pre function a lot.

Group of Friends Celebrating St Patrick's Day at Beer Pub Lordn loading...

Back in the day when I was a kid, I remember my dad coming back from work and the first thing he would do is make himself a cocktail, He used to say that he needed a "snort" when he got home for dad it was one and done. I do remember him having the occasional beer on a hot Saturday or Sunday afternoon, and as a young kid I kind of wondered what the attraction was, so I took a drink from his beer and I thought to myself, “why does anybody want to drink this stuff”. Dad thought it was funny and I guess it was.

When I was in college, I was one of the few students in my dorm that didn't drink, and I became very popular as a wingman because they would have somebody with them that could get them back to their dorm room.

I'll drink to that! Antonio_Diaz loading...

Now here are the facts. According to 247wallst.com, Bellingham has been ranked as Washington States drunkest city. With a population of more than 230,677, This Northwest City has a tendency to drink heavily. The data shows that 22.9 percent of Bellingham adults drink excessively.

I don't mind if you love to party, there is no judgment coming for me, just do it safely and whatever you do, please don't get behind the wheel.after drinking.

Group of Friends Celebrating St Patrick's Day at Beer Pub Lordn loading...

247WallSt.com based the data on men and women who were over the age of 18 and reported heavy or binge drinking. The Centers for Disease Control states that drinking heavily is consuming five drinks or more for men and four drinks or more for women on one occasion. You can read more about the drunkest cities in every state at 247wallst.com.

This is the time of year when we might celebrate a little too much so if you are going to drink, have a designated driver and stay safe.