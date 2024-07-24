Do you know what dengue fever is? It’s coming to Washington state.
What in the world is dengue fever? It sounds like something African that you would hear about in a movie. “What's wrong with that man? Ohh it's dengue fever.”
According to khq.com,
‘As stated by the World Health Organization, dengue, also known as break-bone fever, is a viral infection transmitted from mosquitoes to humans. It is more prevalent in tropical and subtropical climates.’
There are instances of dengue fever showing up in Washington state. Primarily shown from people who have traveled to tropical climates. ‘particularly to South and Central America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Islands.’
The main thing to remember is you can't catch it here in Washington state and you can't really catch it from somebody who currently has it. It's not a contagious disease. We're talking about people who travel overseas. Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes. Much like malaria.
The Washington State Department of Health has prepared. Several documents to explain how you can avoid catching dengue fever or any other mosquito borne. Disease. If you happen to be traveling. Overseas.
This link will give you all the guidelines and additional links to give you more details if necessary. Yes, we have mosquitoes in Washington state and yes, they will bite you. But they do not carry dengue fever or malaria?
The one to watch out for in Washington state is the West Nile virus.
According to clevelandclinic.org)
‘West Nile is a virus that spreads through mosquito bites. Most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. About 1 in 5 people have symptoms like fever, rash and muscle aches. Rarely, West Nile can cause serious brain and spinal cord inflammation (encephalitis and meningitis).’
So, in summary. Don't freak out about dengue fever. (unless you’ve been overseas), but please do be concerned about the West Nile virus.
If you're spending extended time outdoors. Protect yourself from mosquitoes. And have a good summer.
