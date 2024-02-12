A Different view of the Super Bowl.

So how was your Super Bowl Sunday? Mine was... different.

Here is the story.

I live out in the wilderness off 97A where we don't have fiber or cable. (good news, we do have dial up). So, I am on Dish net. Right now, Dish net is still having a tiff with CBS, so I don't receive any CBS programming, so no live Superbowl.

I did know that I could watch it on Paramount+ but I'm not paying for that. I have Prime and I can hardly justify that.

Imagin my surprise to discover there is one other way to watch the Superbowl live. Nickleodeon.

Yes, Nickleodeon was carrying the Super Bowl live from Bikini Bottom. Here is the twist and it was a bit surreal, they had their own feed for the video and audio, and they had their own announcers and color commentary.

According to today.com,

"During the opening to the big game, SpongeBob SquarePants performed "Sweet Victory" as shots of the players flashed by among cartoon jellyfish and cutaways to the gang: Patrick Star, Squidward, Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Krabs.

Throughout the game, Dora the Explorer has been popping in to remind viewers of football guidelines, earning her the official title of the NFL's "rules expert," per the league's X account."

I will say that having jellyfish and the Nickleodeon blimp cruising around on the screen was a little distracting but all in all I found it goofy, weird, and kind of fun.

Sponge Bob and Patrick were the color commentators.

I watched the first third of the game then had to pack it in and go to bed. (I get up way to early so I can be at work around 4am).

I have the rest of the game on the DVR from the NFL Network.

When I get home today, I'll watch the remainder of the game. (Yes, I know who won, I'll still watch it).