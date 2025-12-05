Christmas movies are everywhere on your TV. From the Hallmark Channel, to sci-fi, you can't miss them; they're everywhere. On any given day, I can turn on my TV and scroll through the offerings and find at least 5 to 10 holiday movies all playing at the same time. But the question is, what is Washington State's favorite Christmas holiday movie?

The website Pixlparade gives us a few answers.

According to pixlparade.com,

‘To determine the most popular Christmas movies by state, the elves at PixlParade conducted a nationwide survey of nearly 2,000 adults, asking them about their favorite Christmas films from the past 50 years. With this data, we were also able to identify the best Christmas movies of all time, according to Americans as a whole.’

Pixlparade did a survey of almost 2000 individuals where they selected their favorite Christmas movie from a selection of 26. That list was created based on the 26 best rated Christmas movies from IMDb, the best reviewed Christmas movies from Rotten Tomatoes, and the highest grossing Christmas movies of all time.

On the list of 26 movies, Die Hard shows up as a Christmas movie. Bruce Willis emphatically claims that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, I disagree.

On the list of 27 Christmas movies, the bottom 5 looked like this.

Bad Santa, 2003.

Arthur Christmas, 2011.

Serendipity, 2001.

Krampus, 2015.

While you were sleeping, 1995.

One of the newer movies that seems to be showing up on TV these days is Red One from last year. I rewatched it the other day on TV and it was fun.

The top five Christmas movies in the United States came out like this.

#5 Polar Express, 2004.

#4 Elf, 2003.

#3 Home Alone, 1990.

#2 A Christmas Story, 1983.

#1 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989.

The number one Christmas movie in Washington state.

47.17% of Washingtonians surveyed say A Christmas Story is their favorite Christmas movie.

I find it interesting that It's a Wonderful Life didn't show up in the survey at all, although I must confess it's not my favorite Christmas movie.

I'm not a big fan of older Christmas movies, but I find that every time White Christmas is on, I wind up watching it at least once all the way through during the holidays.

One movie that I thought was quite clever but not meant for children at all was a Christmas horror movie. (Yes, believe it or not.) Violent Night. Who would have thought that Santa was such a bad ass? And yes, there will be a Violent Night II.

If you have a favorite Christmas movie, I hope you get to watch it at least once during this holiday season.

