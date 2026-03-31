E-bikes are becoming more and more popular as the years go by. Especially for people that find it more convenient to bike to work than to drive and burn that gas. Well, another year has gone by and now there's another opportunity for you to get signed up and register for the Washington State e-bike rebate program.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘ Any Washington resident who is at least 16 years old and has a working email address is eligible for the $300 rebate, while people with an income at or below 80% of the median income for their county are eligible for the $1,200 rebate.

People who received a rebate during last year’s pilot of the program, or who share a tax household with someone who did, are not eligible to receive one this year.’

How does it work?

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Starting today, Washington residents that are eligible can sign up for the rebate program that would get them anywhere from a $300 to $1200 rebate on a new or used electric bike.

The first thing you need to do if you're interested is to fill out a pre-application. You would need to include your name, your address, your date of birth, and contact information. Then you would need to answer a couple of questions. At that point, if you qualify, your name will go into a lottery.

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If your name is selected from that lottery, then you would be notified by the Transportation Department via e-mail that you're a winner. At that point, you would need to supply documents like a utility bill, photo ID, or a pay stub within 96 hours of your notification.

At that point, it's time to go shopping.

You don't actually get a check in the mail; what you get is a rebate code. You take that rebate code to wherever you're purchasing your new or used e-bike and the eligible retailer gives you the discount and then they are reimbursed.

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Last year there were about 33,000 applicants for this program. About 20% of them actually were awarded e-bike rebates.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says they will draw the first lottery winners on April 13th, and they will continue to draw winners every Monday after that until they run out of funding.

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Click here to go to the website to find out all the details on this program.

