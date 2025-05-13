An apartment complex fire in Ellensburg Sunday night displaces 18 people.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the blaze tore through the Brookside Manor apartment complex in Ellensburg around 8:07 p.m.

The inferno destroyed six apartment units while 13 suffered smoke damage. All residents and pets were accounted for.

The fire took 34 Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters to control in approximately an hour and a half.

Yakima Fire Department and the Yakima Training Center provided mutual aid, while District 7 contributed a ladder truck and a battalion chief, while District 1 responded with an engine and two command officers.

Kittitas Valley Fire Chief DJ Goldsmith says the fire remains under investigation, but says the complex did not have a sprinkler system.

The American Red Cross assists the 18 displaced residents with temporary housing and other emergency services.