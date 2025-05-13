Ellensburg Apartment Fire Destroys 6 Units Sunday Night
An apartment complex fire in Ellensburg Sunday night displaces 18 people.
The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the blaze tore through the Brookside Manor apartment complex in Ellensburg around 8:07 p.m.
The inferno destroyed six apartment units while 13 suffered smoke damage. All residents and pets were accounted for.
The fire took 34 Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters to control in approximately an hour and a half.
Yakima Fire Department and the Yakima Training Center provided mutual aid, while District 7 contributed a ladder truck and a battalion chief, while District 1 responded with an engine and two command officers.
Kittitas Valley Fire Chief DJ Goldsmith says the fire remains under investigation, but says the complex did not have a sprinkler system.
The American Red Cross assists the 18 displaced residents with temporary housing and other emergency services.
Do Not Burn These 6 Things In Your Fireplace
Gallery Credit: Andi Ahne