A Malaga man is in jail after possessing a stolen ATV and fleeing from deputies.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says Wenatchee officers took a report of a stolen ATV from within the city Saturday, May 3.

A Chelan County deputy spotted an ATV without a license plate pull out of the Malaga Market and drive away in a reckless manner. The deputy attempted a stop but the rider attempted to elude the deputy, who saw the ATV pull into an orchard off Hurds River Ranch Rd.

The deputy located the ATV with no driver on it and identified it as the ATV stolen out of Wenatchee. As they continued to investigate, the deputy found probable cause to arrest 27-year-old Mitchell Plantillas.

Deputies served a search warrant at Plantilla's residence in the 300 block of Hurds River Ranch Road and took him into custody for the theft of the ATV and eluding.

Investigators also retrieved several other stolen items, including a separate stolen ATV.

Plantillas faces charges of felony eluding, three counts of possession of stolen property, and two counts of trespassing. Deputies booked him in Chelan County Regional Justice Center.