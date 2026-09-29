What To Know About MFlusiva, Washington’s New Flu Shot

Over the last three weeks I've been receiving texts and have been reminded when I went to pick up my medications at my local pharmacy that new flu shots and COVID shots are available, and I should schedule my appointment to get them for free.

I usually wait a little bit longer before I get my flu shot, although I do get one every year. But after chatting with my sister Jenny, I'm thinking about getting it sooner rather than later. She had commented to me on the phone that she got her flu shot last week and had a minor reaction. (A little swelling and soreness) She told me typically that means that it's a more effective flu vaccine.

Getty Images Getty Images

What you need to know.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘More than 250 people in Washington also died from the flu. The flu season before that was the state’s deadliest in over a decade, killing more than 500.

This year, a new kind of flu vaccine shown to be superior to traditional ones will be available, Chu said. For the first time, the flu shots are made with mRNA technology, the same idea behind COVID vaccines.’

This new flu vaccine is called mFlusiva, it is covered by some, but not necessarily all Medicare plans. If you don't have insurance, this shot will cost you about $171. If your insurance plan does not cover or if you can't afford mFlusiva, the current traditional flu shot is still available. You just need to consult with your pharmacy or doctor to find out which is available for you.

Getty Images Getty Images

Take care of yourself.

Right now, mFlusiva Is being recommended for individuals 65 years and older. Approval has not yet been given for individuals 50 to 64 years of age.

The latest version of the COVID-19 vaccine is also now available.



Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA



