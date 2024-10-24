A lucky someone is now $50,000 richer after drawing a winning lottery ticket in Moses Lake!

The elusive ticket was purchased at Half Sun, a roadside travel plaza, on Oct. 14, according to a Washington's Lottery press release.

The Powerball jackpot run got underway in late August. In the weeks since, no fewer than 11 Washingtonians have won big. Hooray!

The largest sum - $1 million - went to an Arco customer in the metro Bellingham area.

Click here for an up-to-date catalog of unclaimed prizes. It looks as though a millionaire-to-be in Brewster has yet to claim their winning ticket.