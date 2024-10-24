Royal City Man Jailed For Sexually Abusing Two Children

A Royal City man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting two children.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 54-year-old Sergio Leal Barragan on Tuesday.

Barragan made an initial appearance in Grant County Superior Court on Wednesday when Judge Tyson Hill found probable cause to formally charge him with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Both charges included an aggravator for abuse of trust, meaning Barragan is further accused of using his relationship to the victims to facilitate his alleged crimes.

Investigators say Barragan's victims were both females between the ages of 7 and 9, and that his alleged abuses happened over a prolonged period of time.

The Court set Barragan's bail at $75,000 and scheduled his arraignment for Nov. 5.