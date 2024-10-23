Motorized trail users are invited to the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee.

Chelan County is busily mapping a trails plan for riders of e-bikes, trail bikes and motorcycles, among other recreational vehicles. The ambitious plan could eventually connect these trails with neighboring counties, and even coordinate with non-motorized trail users.

According to county spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons, this is uncharted territory - and the culmination of 18 months of work.

"This is a brand new plan," FitzSimmons says. "We've been working on it for about a year and a half; Natural Resources has been meeting with some of the folks in our motorized recreational trailer group. It's the first plan of its type for the county."

But first comes a preliminary meeting, a workshop divided into four breakout sessions. Besides motorized trails, other topics of discussion include snowmobile trails, amenities and user behavior.

Says FitzSimmons, "We want to see folks [at the workshop] who use motorbikes, motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles. Whatever you're using out there on the motorized trails, we want your input. We're going to have you be active participants. That way, we can get started on drafting this trails plan."

The workshop is scheduled for next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

In the meantime, users are encouraged to take this 10-minute survey, open until Nov. 15. It asks about trail use in the planning areas and public priorities for a coordinated trail planning effort.

You will be asked to rate the features of existing trails.

Anyone who so chooses can enter their name and email address into a drawing for a $250 gift card.