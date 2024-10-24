A repeat offender is back in custody after allegedly threatening a Kittitas County judge with archaic weaponry.

36-year-old Ian Stewart, of North Dakota, was arrested Friday following a prolonged mental health episode, according to this KNDU report.

The whole saga began a month ago when, according to KIMA, Stewart tussled with a Washington State Patrol trooper. He was charged with third-degree assault, failing to obey a law enforcement officer, harassment and resisting arrest.

Next came a fleeting period of relative calm: Stewart was released on his own recognizance on Oct. 7. He was ordered to abstain from drinking, possessing drugs, handling weapons or driving for extended periods. He was confined to his home in Snohomish.

But by Oct. 10, Stewart was reportedly apoplectic, vowing vengeance against the female judge presiding over his case.

Stewart's threats were sensational not least for his choice of weapon: a bow and arrow. His sister was alarmed enough to tip off KITTCOM. Within a week he was in custody.

The presiding judge has since recused herself.

Stewart remains in lockup. His bail is set at $125,000.