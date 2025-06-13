In years past I was the guy that could never say no to a twinkie or a Ding Dong but as I get older, things change. I don't think I was ever as bad as that Character (Tallahassee) in Zombieland Looking for the last Twinkies in the zombie apocalypse. Although I do agree, I would prefer Twinkies over Snowballs.

So, the word is that America's tastes and snacks are changing, and trending away from overt sweetness.

According to msn.com,

‘J.M. Smucker (SJM) , the parent brand of Hostess Brands, reported earnings this week that spotlighted a growing challenge in its sweet snacks segment — a sign that shifting consumer preferences are impacting even the most nostalgic brands.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, sales in the segment — including Hostess cakes, donuts, and other snack cakes — fell sharply.’

So, what does this mean, Is the Twinkie going away?

youtube / Business Insider youtube / Business Insider loading...

Not yet, but I guess it could be a possibility. Profits from sweet snacks have dropped at least nine percent in the last year. Total sales are down approximately 26 percent. On the opposite side of the spectrum, studies show that interest in healthier snacks has gone up, including fruit-based snacks and snacks with simpler ingredient lists.

Hostess is not the only snack company that's seeing this decrease in sales for sweeter snacks. Other snack companies that offer these products are seeing decreases in sales as well.

youtube / Business Insider youtube / Business Insider loading...

Some say the shelf life of a Hostess Twinkie is about the same as the half-life of plutonium. I'm not sure if that's true, but I do know there is nothing natural about the white filling of a Twinkie. That still may not stop me from eating one though.

