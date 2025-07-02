There are a lot of people in Washington state that have decided to quit their current career and try something new. The good news is there might be some very interesting jobs out there if you don't mind being employed by the state of Washington.

Multi-tasking freelance and fatherhood concept. Working single father with child and laptop computer nd3000 loading...

According to tri-cityherald.com,

‘Working for Washington state comes with some guaranteed benefits. While the details may vary based on the department and position, the bottom line is competitive.

State jobs come with retirement and deferred compensation programs, plus social security and Medicare systems. Certain positions are eligible for student loan forgiveness as well.’

Many of these jobs require very specific skills, and you're going to have to be able to reflect that on your resume. Very few jobs are listed as remote working situations, although some are listed as hybrid situations, so sometime in the office and sometimes remote.

Businesswoman sitting at office desk signing a contract or making notes. Cameravit loading...

If you check the listings, (156 of them.) There are only a few being offered with annual salaries of less than $60,000. Mostly you'll find that some departments have more listings than others.

Some of the benefits, Guaranteed holidays, sick leave and vacation time. There may be additional time off listed in union positions. All employees and their families receive medical, dental and basic life insurance.

Man monitoring cctv cameras in modern control room Izabela Zaremba loading...

Some of the job listings are “full time limited duration” but 127 of the job listings are listed as permanent employment.

If you're interested in working for Washington State, check the link below.

careers.wa.gov - Find a job working for Washington state

Washington state is hiring. About the 156 open positions | Tri-City Herald

Benefits | Office of Financial Management



OPPORTUNITIES: These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs in Wenatchee That Don’t Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Wenatchee that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker





OPPORTUNITIES: These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs in Kennewick That Don’t Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Kennewick that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker





Top 10 Most Dangerous Jobs in America Some jobs in America carry a higher level of risk than others, requiring not only physical endurance but also a willingness to confront danger daily. The men and women in these roles often work under intense pressure, in unpredictable environments, and with minimal margin for error. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Barb Birgy



